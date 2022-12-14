Here are some Christmas opening times for foodbanks near you in Nottinghamshire

Foodbanks across Nottinghamshire will be on hand to offer support over the coming weeks, but opening times may vary.
1. Sherwood Forest Foodbank
The Stable centre in Mansfield Woodhouse will be open Monday, December 19 between 1.30pm and 4pm along with Thursday, December 22 from 1.30pm to 3.45pm. The centre will reopen on Thursday, January 5.
2. St Peter's Church
St Peter's Church, on Church Side, Mansfield, will be open on Wednesday, December 21, and then reopens on Wednesday, January 4.
3. Eastwood Volunteer Bureau
The last opening for the year at this Eastwood foodbank on Wellington Place will be on Thursday, December 22. The first one of 2023 will be on Friday, January 6. 9am-3pm.
4. Storehouse Community Food
Storehouse Community Food on Main Street, Shirebrook, closes at 2pm on Thursday, December 22. The centre reopens for one day on Thursday, December 29. Then reopens on Wednesday, January 4 in 2023. Usual opening hours are 10am to 2pm.
