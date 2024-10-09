Praise for officers who helped desperate man in Worksop in his hour of need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers went above and beyond to help a vulnerable man at crisis point who was seen wandering the streets of Worksop trying to sell his shoes for food.

A concerned member of the public contacted police on Sunday, October 6, when they noticed a man, in his 50s, walking around Worksop with two bags of shoes for sale.

PC Rebecca Cooling and Special Constable Marianna Bule attended the incident and spoke to the man who was suffering with his mental health.

It transpired that the vulnerable man had been a victim of a scam, where his bank account had been emptied.

They took the man home to find there was no food in the kitchen. The victim was clearly frightened and didn’t know what to do.

PC Cooling went to the Morrisons supermarket where the store manager prepared three bags of food for him including ready meals, bread, milk, toilet roll and other essentials.

The theft incident has now been recorded and is under investigation.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessey, who manages county response, said: “Being a response officer is about being there in people’s hour of need.

“This man had clearly reached rock bottom and didn’t know what to do. He was frightened and felt very alone. Thankfully, a member of the public spotted this and called this in.

“The two officers who attended this incident went above and beyond to ensure a full welfare check was undertaken and to also make sure he didn’t have to sell his shoes for food.

“Both officers were delighted to help the man who was exceptionally grateful for the service we provided.

“A special thanks must go to the store manager at Morrisons who provided three bags of food, free of charge, to help an extremely vulnerable man in need.”