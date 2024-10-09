10 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:38 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following an inspection in September.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Pizza Box on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 29.

2. Pizza Box

Pizza Box on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 29. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
McDonald's on Park Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 28.

3. McDonald's

McDonald's on Park Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 28. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Sarah's Kitchen on Hamilton Way, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 18.

4. Sarah's Kitchen

Sarah's Kitchen on Hamilton Way, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on November 18. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopRetfordFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice