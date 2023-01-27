As Nottinghamshire schools close for the February half-term, Sundown will be opening up its entire park from Saturday, February 11 for families to enjoy fun-filled adventures and a well earned break.

The reopening of the Rampton-based park will provide the first opportunity for many visitors to see the newly built Four Seasons Arena, a purpose-built indoor facility that opened for the festive season to house Father Christmas’ grotto.

For the half term, the Four Seasons Arena will offer some warm shelter against the cold weather where guests can enjoy their packed lunches in comfort and meet their favourite Sundown characters.

Families will be able to visit the popular Lollipoppet Castle again from February 11.

Debora Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “Even though we’ve been closed to guests for the last month, our team has been busy behind-the-scenes ensuring Sundown is ready to help families make another epic year of special memories.

“Last year was really exciting with the opening of the arena and the lodges at Wild Acre Village, so this year is all about ensuring guests enjoy our newest facilities, diversifying our offering and providing the ultimate guest experience.

“For anybody staying at Wild Acre Village, which also reopens for the February half term, we’re extending our generous offer of free park tickets for the duration of the stay - even on check out day.

“With an on-site Bistro at Crashing Landings serving family favourites, Sundown has everything you need to create the ultimate winter adventure.”