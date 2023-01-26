Worksop primary school ‘determined’ to improve after Ofsted inspection downgrades rating

Redlands Primary and Nursery School, on Crown Street, was inspected by education watchdog Ofsted in December 2022, where its rating was downgraded to “requires improvement”.

The school was described as “welcoming and inclusive”, with “happy” pupils. Teachers were praised for nurturing a love of reading, and for encouraging pupils to “show perseverance and build their confidence”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the two-day inspection revealed that the school “requires improvement” to the quality of education being provided, and the school’s leadership and management.

Redlands Primary and Nursery School, Crown Street, Worksop.

Redlands was previously rated “good” in 2013, however Ofsted said that “over time, leaders had not ensured that the quality of education was good in all subjects”.

As a result, the school’s new co-headteachers, who were appointed in April 2021, have “reviewed and revised the curriculum”.

The report said: “The new school leaders have set high expectations and are determined to improve the curriculum. This is improving. However, they know there is more to do so pupils know and remember more.”

Access to the curriculum was described as “variable” for some pupils with SEND (special education needs and/or disabilities). It said: “Sensitive and careful support is helping pupils to be ready to learn in the classroom.

“However, leaders do not always identify well enough the most crucial missing knowledge for all pupils with SEND, so that they can provide precise support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a result, pupils with SEND do not always benefit from a good-quality education.”

Inspectors recommended some improvements for the school, including that senior leaders provide subject leaders with support and training so they can identify how the curriculum could be further developed, and that leaders ensure all pupils with SEND receive support to “achieve as highly as they should”.

A statement issued by Joint headteachers Gemma Willford and Laura Hollinger said: “Whilst we agree with the areas Ofsted identified for development – and had already started to action these - the report also highlights many strengths.

“We are proud of our amazing children, dedicated staff and supportive school community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are pleased that the inspectors commented on our warm, family atmosphere and happy children and acknowledged the rapid improvements that have been made since we took up our headship.