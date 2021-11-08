Clowne’s Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the raid on October 15.

They found more than 1,000 stamps in several collectors books.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are now appealing to the public to help trace the rightful owner.

This stamp collection was found in a drugs raid in Creswell and now police want to find the rightful owner.

“Officers believe the collection was owned by a Jill Fulwood, who they have been trying to trace but have been unsuccessful in their search.

“They are now appealing to any relatives or friends of Jill Fulwood to come forward so the stamps can be returned to her.

“Anyone who knows a Jill Fulwood who collected stamps should get in contact with us, using any of the methods below, quoting reference 2100060078.”

Can you help police?

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs