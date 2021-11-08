The victim was walking home when he was attacked by a man and a woman in the Ely Close area at around 1am on Saturday November 6..

He was grabbed from behind and dragged to the floor where he was pinned down before his wallet, phone and bank cards were stolen.

He suffered a graze to his shoulder during the incident.

The robbery happened in the Ely Close area of Worksop in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers arrested a man and a woman, both aged 38, on suspicion of robbery on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of robbery very seriously and continues to work hard to drive down violence in our communities and keep people safe.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate reports of robbery, strive to put suspects before the courts and remains committed to seeking justice for victims.”

The latest national statistics show that robberies, thefts and incidents of violence involving injury all fell in Nottinghamshire in the year to June 2021 as the force continues its proactive work to prevent crime and pursue those who cause communities most harm.