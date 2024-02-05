Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire Police Force data shows all crime in the area dropped by 11 per cent between April and December 2023, compared to the same period for the previous year.

This equates to 903 fewer recorded crimes in Bassetlaw.

The data shows that burglary fell by 27 per cent – 149 fewer offences, vehicle offences by 22 per cent – 145 fewer crimes, theft by 10 per cent – 190 less offences, antisocial behaviour by nine per cent – 204 fewer offences, and violence against the person crimes fell by eight per cent – 199 fewer crimes.

In addition, public order offences were down by 16 per cent and robbery offences by nine per cent.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “These encouraging figures show the real progress we are making to make Bassetlaw an even safer place to live, work, and visit and they are also testament to the tenacity and continued hard work of our officers and staff.

“We have thrown a lot of resources into tackling and reducing burglary, which has been a priority for the area over the last six months.

“My neighbourhood teams have been more focused on targeted burglary areas and the force’s specialist roads policing unit and road crime team have been operating a lot more in our area.

“A lot of our serious acquisitive crime offending has been coming from the South Yorkshire area, with cross-border criminals using the road network.

“The increased patrols and tactics used by our roads policing unit and road crime team have meant we’ve been able to pursue more vehicles suspected to be involved in criminality.

"It has also enabled officers to be in the right places at the right times to prevent and detect crime, as well as carrying out effective enforcement operations which remain ongoing.

“While we are clearly making an impact in reducing crime in Bassetlaw, there is no room for complacency.