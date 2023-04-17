Plans withdrawn to install shipping container near Worksop Burger King and create outdoor bar and diner
Plans to install a shipping container on land in Worksop and turn it into an outdoor bar and diner have been withdrawn.
If it had gone ahead, the proposal would also have included an outside seating area and would have been situated on land to the rear of the Burger King in the Vesuvius Way and Spinella Road area of Worksop.
However, the Highways Authority said it would be unable to support the application to Bassetlaw District Council, due to ongoing concerns about parking in the area, with other significant planning applications also under consideration.
They suggested that the shipping container application should be considered as part of a wider parking strategy.
A statement reads: “At this time, the Highway Authority cannot support the proposal as the applicant has not demonstrated that adequate parking will be available for use in association with the proposed development.”
It is not clear if this was the reason for the applicant’s withdrawal.