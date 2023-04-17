News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Plans withdrawn to install shipping container near Worksop Burger King and create outdoor bar and diner

Plans to install a shipping container on land in Worksop and turn it into an outdoor bar and diner have been withdrawn.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

If it had gone ahead, the proposal would also have included an outside seating area and would have been situated on land to the rear of the Burger King in the Vesuvius Way and Spinella Road area of Worksop.

However, the Highways Authority said it would be unable to support the application to Bassetlaw District Council, due to ongoing concerns about parking in the area, with other significant planning applications also under consideration.

Read More
Worksop talent show organiser takes on charity fashion event
The area where the development would have been locatedThe area where the development would have been located
The area where the development would have been located
Most Popular

They suggested that the shipping container application should be considered as part of a wider parking strategy.

A statement reads: “At this time, the Highway Authority cannot support the proposal as the applicant has not demonstrated that adequate parking will be available for use in association with the proposed development.”

It is not clear if this was the reason for the applicant’s withdrawal.

Related topics:Burger KingBassetlaw District Council