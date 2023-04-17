News you can trust since 1895
Worksop talent show organiser takes on charity fashion event

The organiser of Worksop's Got Talent is setting his sights on the fashion world with a charity runway event.

By Kate Mason
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

James Clarke, who has organised Worksop’s Got Talent (WGT) for the past six years, is preparing for the finale of Runway Idol – Sheffield's biggest fashion show that this year will raise cash for Retina UK.

Runway Idol, which sees 20 amateur local people take to the runway at Hillsborough Stadium, has raised over £20,000 for various charities since 2018.

Flying the flag for Worksop at the finale event on Friday July 14 will be Worksop-based Rebecca's Dance Studios and WGT winner singer Connie Emery.

Runway Idol to raise cash for charityRunway Idol to raise cash for charity
    Event organiser, James Clarke, who has raised over £125,000 for charity said: “After five incredible years, it’s time to say goodbye to Runway Idol and what a show we’ve got lined up. If you’re looking for inspirational models, incredible performers, unmissable surprises and a free arrival drink, all for just £10, whilst supporting Retina UK, then you’re in for a treat! Buy your tickets now!”

    The event will see the 20 inspirational models take to the catwalk in front of residents and celebrity guests.

    Since 2018, the show has raised £20,000 for charities.

    Applications are still openApplications are still open
    The show is looking for its final line-up of models and auditions will be taking place on Sunday May 21 at Salon Twenty Seven on Oakbrook Road, Sheffield. To register your interest in modelling, email three recent photos to [email protected]

    To buy your tickets, priced at £10 visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/runwayidol.

    To find out more follow @RunwayIdol on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

