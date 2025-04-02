Plans unveiled for new dog park in Worksop on the Welbeck Estate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Construction of the fenced dog fields equipped with agility equipment will begin in mid-April and is scheduled to open in June 2025.
The proposed dog park will be located next to the Harley Art Trail, within the tree-lined fields of the Welbeck Estate.
It will feature two separate fenced areas, agility equipment, sheltered seating, and water troughs.
Dogs will be able to safely roam off-leash during pre-booked 55-minute sessions.
Further information about visiting Welbeck Dog Park will be announced soon.
To stay updated, readers can sign up for Welbeck Estate’s newsletter to receive the latest information.
A spokesperson for Welbeck Estate said: “Here at Welbeck, we understand the importance of providing a secure and controlled environment where dogs can run and play to their heart’s content.
“That is why we are creating our private, secured dog park, offering your furry friends the perfect place to run free and safe within our tree-lined fields.”
See more at facebook.com/welbeckestate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.