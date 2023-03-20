News you can trust since 1895
Plans submitted to convert former Worksop fire station into day centre for adults with autism

Plans have now been formally submitted to convert a former Worksop fire station into a new centre for people with autism.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT- 2 min read

In February, your Guardian reported that the building on Eastgate had been sold to Autism East Midlands, after Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue moved its Worksop base to a state-of-the-art new facility on the nearby Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane.

The building, which dates from 1963, is now set to become a specialist day centre for adults with autism, after the charity applied to Bassetlaw District Council to change the building’s use.

The charity is also applying to have the fire tower demolished, to part infill the fire engine doors, the erection of new internal fencing, car parking arrangements and new signage.

The former fire station on Eastgate
A planning statement issued on behalf of the applicant reads: “Proposed is the change of use of the fire station to a day centre for adults (over 18) with autism.

"Within the site Autism East Midlands would provide facilities for lower and higher-functioning persons where life skills and recreational activities can be accessed in a safe space with a team of specialist supervisors and carers on the site. The facility will not be equipped or used for residential use.

"Within the building and grounds, site users would be able to access facilities including teaching kitchens, joinery workshops, computer access, gardening

spaces, bicycle riding and sensory rooms, and other low-key teaching activities appropriate to the users’ needs.

"The rear area of the site, as a secure outdoor space would be used for day centre activities weather allowing.

"The facility would operate on a seven-day basis, with core hours of 9am to 3pm, but with capacity to provide services to 8pm when demand requires.

"Up to 37 service users have been identified to use the facility in part replacing AEM’s facility at Sparken Hill, but would never use the facility at the

same time. Typically, up to twenty service users would be at the site at any one time. Up to 20 staff would operate the facility, including a significant number of those posts being part-time workers.

"Provision of the services proposed is currently inadequate across the north-east Midlands area and users currently have inappropriate facilities or those services are dispersed and inaccessible.”

The application will be considered at a later date.

