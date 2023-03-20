News you can trust since 1895
Plans submitted to open new tattoo studio in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre

An application has been made to convert an empty unit in Worksop’s Priory Shopping centre into a new tattoo studio.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT- 1 min read

According to documentation sent to Bassetlaw District Council, the new premises will be called Devotion Ink Tattoo Studio if the application is given the go-ahead by planners.

If successful, the new studio would be located in unit one at the centre, close to the entrance from Bridge Street.

A new tattoo studio might be opening at the Priory Centre
The application will be considered by Bassetlaw District Council at a future date.

