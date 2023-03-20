Plans submitted to open new tattoo studio in Worksop's Priory Shopping Centre
An application has been made to convert an empty unit in Worksop’s Priory Shopping centre into a new tattoo studio.
According to documentation sent to Bassetlaw District Council, the new premises will be called Devotion Ink Tattoo Studio if the application is given the go-ahead by planners.
If successful, the new studio would be located in unit one at the centre, close to the entrance from Bridge Street.
The application will be considered by Bassetlaw District Council at a future date.