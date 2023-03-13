Plans submitted to convert derelict Worksop cinema into 21 new apartments

Developers hope to convert the former Regal Cinema, in Carlton Road, into 21 self-contained apartments, plans submitted to Bassetlaw District Council have revealed.

The building started out as Miners’ Welfare dance hall before being converted into a cinema in 1933.

In the 1970s it was converted into a three-screen cinema but closed in 1984. It reopened the following year as the Regal Arts Centre – used as a space for both cinema and theatre – but closed in 2013.

The former Regent Cinema on Carlton Road

It has been derelict ever since.

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the developers reads: “The proposal comprises the redevelopment of the former Regal Cinema into residential apartments with associated communal and ancillary facilities (including gym, cycle store, reception and office spaces).”

The proposal, mostly over three floors would include 21 apartments, made up of one one-bedroom duplex, one two-bedroom duplex, one three-bedroom duplex, nine one-bedroom flats and nine two-bedroom flats.

The statement continues: “The building will be reconfigured internally, removing the former theatre and cinema spaces and inserting additional floors. The internal layout ensures all apartments benefit from natural light and a good level of outlook.

“Within the central area, where natural light is more limited due to the depth of the building, communal and ancillary uses will take advantage of non-habitable spaces.

“All apartments benefit from a spacious store facility located across the three main floors in close proximity to their apartments.

“Supporting facilities in the form of a communal reception, gym and cycle store and bin store will be located on the ground floor, with the first and second floors providing seven individual office spaces. These facilities will be for the use of residents only and will not be open to the general public.

"Storage lockers allocated to specific apartments will be accessible from communal corridors.

"Externally, the overall built form of the building will remain unchanged with the existing brickwork cleaned and made good and render repaired and painted. Any new brickwork would match the existing.

"The proposed re-purposing of the property will significantly improve the appearance of the site, which is prominently located along a major