Chuckle Brother Paul heads to Bassetlaw Morrisons to help charity fundraising drive

Paul is one of thousands of volunteers who are donning the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets, train stations and on high streets for the Great Daffodil Appeal - Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 37 years.

He said: “It was great to spend a few hours dressed in yellow with the other Marie Curie volunteers for the Great Daffodil Appeal and it was wonderful to receive so may donations from all the locals in return for a daffodil pin.

“Marie Curie helped care for my brother Barry at the end of his life in 2018 and more recently my father-in-law so are a charity extremely close to my heart. The nurses were such a huge support to our family, coming in at such a difficult time and their visits gave us all a moment to breathe.

Paul Chuckle, with Paul Bayfield Knight and Morrisons staff

“I hope that anyone who spots Marie Curie volunteers out and about during March will make a donation too as every penny raised will help them to continue their vital work.”

The money raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal will help Marie Curie Nurses provide round the clock specialist care to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones in the local community or at one of their nine hospices.

The money raised will also fund Marie Curie Information and Support services, which provides practical information and emotional support. It will help to fund research and campaigns so that more people have access to the care they deserve at the end of their lives.”

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: “We are so grateful to Paul for once again supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal. It’s my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie."

Paul lost his brother Barry to cancer

Emma Whitham, charity champion at Morrisons in Retford said: "Staff and customers at Morrisons have supported Marie Curie collections for the last seven years and have to date raised an amazing £3,609,131.”

Paul Bayfield-Knight and Marie Curie Fundraiser Lauren Alexander