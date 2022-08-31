Plans revealed for Worksop as Tour Of Britain cycle race hits town again

The Tour Of Britain hits the town for the third time in recent years on Thursday, September 8.

Thousands are expected to line the route to cheer on 114 riders from 19 teams across the world, including Nottinghamshire’s own Ross Lamb, as they tackle stage five of the 18th renewal of the event.

The stage starts in West Bridgford at 10am and will travel through villages in the east of Bassetlaw before heading for Retford and Worksop, taking a detour through Clumber Park, on its way to the finish line in Mansfield for about 3.26pm.

Bassetlaw Cycle Champion, councillor John Shephard and coun Carolyn Troop, Mayor of Retford.

Bassetlaw District Council has organised an event with entertainment on the old market square outside Worksop Town Hall to create a fun atmosphere celebrating the day.

A cycle maintenance workshop will be held (more details to follow), spin sessions from BPL, plus advice and support from a variety of health and wellbeing related groups and agencies.

The Nottinghamshire leg spans 186.8 kilometres, or 118 miles, and based on predicted average speeds of 42kph, the peloton is expected to approach Bassetlaw territory via Retford with a sprint on London Road outside The Elms at 2.17pm.

The route will then continue into Worksop on Retford Road, Cheapside and Potter Street before a King of the Mountain stage on Sparken Hill at around 2.40, and then a sprint in Clumber Park at 2.47.

Once again residents are being urged to get creative with eye-catching land art or unusual displays ahead of the day to win the ‘best dressed town or village’ competition.

Miles of flags and bunting and yellow bike displays are just some of the previous ways people have got involved.

To take part, send Nottinghamshire County Council up to four photos at [email protected] (subject line: TOB Best Dressed Competition) by September 12 for your chance to win.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Tour of Britain back to Bassetlaw along with our other Nottinghamshire partners.

“In previous years people have supported the race in their thousands, lining the streets and helping to give it a unique atmosphere.

“The race will help to show the rest of the world what a wonderful place Bassetlaw is and also provide our businesses with an economic boost. Working with our partners at Nottinghamshire County Council and the Tour of Britain, we can’t wait to be part of what promises to be an unmissable event.”

Bassetlaw District Council’s Cycling Champion, coun John Shephard, said: “It’s fantastic news that the Tour of Britain will be back in Bassetlaw. There are some fantastic places to watch the race from as it winds its way through our villages and towns and we will be cheering the competitors on all the way.

“Thanks to events in 2017 and 2018, people of all ages got to see some of the world’s best athletes up close and were inspired to get on their bikes.

“I’m certain that this year’s Tour of Britain will have the same effect and help to promote cycling and the benefits it can bring to Bassetlaw residents."

If you can’t make it, ITV4 will be broadcasting live coverage, as well as showing highlights in the evening.