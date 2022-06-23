New interactive map shows exactly where Tour of Britain will pass through Worksop

The 190-kilometre (around 118 miles) fifth stage of the showpiece event takes place on Thursday, September 8, and will start in West Bridgford before finishing in Mansfield.

A new detailed map showing the exact tour route has just been published by Nottinghamshire County Council, showing that the race will run through the centre of Worksop, parallel with The Canch before swinging left at the Savoy Cinema, and south out of the town past Outwood Academy, then through Clumber Park and down towards Edwinstowe.

Prior to arriving in Worksop, the tour will circle Retford and pass through Babworth and Randy on its way to the town.

The Tour of Britain in Nottinghamshire in 2018

The interactive map has been released and highlights the streets and neighbourhoods the world class field will race along and through – giving residents, schools, landowners, and businesses the perfect opportunity to start planning for the big day.

They will be encouraged to take part in a host of events to welcome the event to Robin Hood Country, which in 2018 attracted 250,000 spectators and made it the largest free-to-attend sporting event in Nottinghamshire’s history.

Once again, communities are urged to embrace the international event by transforming their towns and villages with bunting, flags, yellow bikes, and creative displays to celebrate the sporting spectacular as it passes through our county.

Landowners can also get into the spirit of the Tour by taking part in a national land art competition, to turn fields, hills, gardens, or any open spaces into unusual art displays.

The tradition of creating huge pieces of art visible from above for television cameras during bike races has long been celebrated and race organisers have again launched a competition to find the most eye-catching.