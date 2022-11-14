The entrance to the Maltby Colliery site.

The colliery was mined for more than 100 years until Hargeaves announced the colliery, which employed 540 staff, was to close due to geological problems in 2012.

The 15.9-hectare site compromises “significant areas of green space”, while parts are “unkempt and neglected”, according to planning documents.

About 100 allotments will be provided to the north of the site, and a minimum of 25 per cent of properties will be allocated as affordable.

The development will be made up of terraced, semi-detatched and detached houses, with two to four bedrooms, and access will be taken from Tickhill Road.

The applicants would also retain woodland at the site, create wildlife corrdiors and set aside public open space.

According to documents submited by the applicant, existing allotments “are vastly oversized and of a poor quality, with some areas being used for the storage of various items, including waste; they cannot be classified as allotments in the usual sense of the word”.

The documents say: “As part of the proposed development it is proposed to provide about 100 allotment spaces, measuring 20 metres by 5m, to the north of the site.

“Doing so allows for the allotment provision to be rationalised in a suitable location for adequate future management.

“While the overall area of the existing allotments will be reduced in spatial terms, it is considered that the proposal increases both the overall quantity and quality of allotments.”