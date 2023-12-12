Plans for proposed Worksop solar farm claim it would power 11,000 homes

A proposed solar farm promises to power the equivalent of one in five Bassetlaw homes, while occupying less than one per cent of the district’s land.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans have been submitted for 47 hectares of agricultural land in the private Foljambe estate near Worksop.

The applicant claims it would produce 34MW of renewable energy per year, preventing 14,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site – which is equivalent to around 88 football pitches – is located near Kilton Golf Course.

A artist's impression of the proposed new Worksop solar farm. Photo: Other

Planning documents state the solar farm would ‘meet the equivalent annual electricity needs of approximately 11,100 homes’.

They add: “The total area of Bassetlaw is 63,688 hectares square , meaning the proposed solar farm would cover 0.075 per cent of the district, whilst providing energy for 21 cent of dwellings.”

Like most solar farm applications, it proposes to be decommissioned after 40 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning documents state that the public response was generally positive at two consultations held in Kilton earlier this year.

Construction vehicles would use a private road off Rayton Lane.

As the solar farm would generate less than 50MW, the application will be determined by Bassetlaw Council rather than the Secretary of State for Energy, as larger applications are.

Some other solar farms have encountered resistance from Nottinghamshire communities in recent months, with concerns over the scale and impact on the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newark MP Robert Jenrick recently registered his opposition to the massive Great North Solar Park development’.

And twin developments at Caunton were rejected by planners at Newark & Sherwood Council last month.