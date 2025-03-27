Plans for new Worksop apartments rejected over ‘dominating’ features

Plans for 20 apartments in Worksop have been rejected by the council on the grounds of it “dominating” nearby buildings and having unsafe access.

The proposal submitted by applicant Mo Yousuf for the new flats in 68-74 Carlton Road were refused by Bassetlaw District Council on Monday, March 24.

The plans would have seen the existing convenience store stay – but outlined replacement of the existing flat above and other commercial units on the site to provide 20 new apartments, cycle storage, communal space and off-street parking.

All the flats were planned to have one bedroom, with papers noting: “This has been identified as a requirement in the area by the applicant, and the flats will be targeted at young professionals living close to the town centre, and the abundant public transport facilities available.”

An officer report said the proposed development had an “overly large scale”.

The building would have had three floors and six car parking spaces with access from George Street, at the rear of the site, with Coun David Pressley (Lab) saying the area “already has problems from parking” in a comment on the plans.

In the council’s official notice refusing the plan, it said a new “urban” block would “dominate” nearby historical buildings that have a late-Victorian and Edwardian character, with the close proximity to a neighbouring property effectively overshadowing it.

Part of the council’s refusal was also based on “unsuitable” safe access in and out of the site for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

One objection letter by nearby resident, David Taylor, reads: “The current plan involves an entrance and exit for cars from the proposed development onto George Street. This exit will be sited just below the sharp corner into our street.

“There is also a wall blocking the view of drivers emerging from the property. My wife returns from work, often in the dark, on her bicycle down George Street.

“Twenty flats will cause a significant increase in the volume of traffic and a risk to her safety, with cars potentially pulling out into the street from the poorly sited exit.”

Another objection letter by nearby resident Samantha Scott, reads: “This area is far over-populated; there is vast multi housing which impacts on noise, traffic, cleanliness of the environment.”