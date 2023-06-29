Plans for 14 new three-bed homes on site of long-abandoned Worksop pub and bookies

In January, plans were submitted to build eight new homes on the site of the Former Foresters Arms in Shrewsbury Road.

But in a design and access statement issued as part of the application to Bassetlaw District Council, developers now want to build 10 new homes on the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pub has been abandoned for many years, is boarded up and the site is in a state of disrepair.

The site of the former Foresters Arms in Worksop

Applicants want to build four pairs of semi-detached homes, along with six town houses.

The statement reads: “The proposal is to safely demolish the existing abandoned ex-public house known as the Foresters and the old bookies and replace with the erection of four pairs of semi-detached homes and a block of six town houses to the rear of the site with all associated parking,

turning and private amenity enclosed within the site.

“As the proposal is for more than the threshold of ten dwellings, affordable housing is being offered on the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All houses are planned to be three bedroom homes. These will benefit from all the usual comforts with the semi-detached houses also having en-suites to the master bedrooms.

“Each property shall have two spaces for car parking and storage areas for bins and EV charge points to the front, with more than ample private amenity to the rear of each dwelling.

"The proposal is to develop the site into a residential new build site following many years of standing unused as a public house and betting shop.

"The development shall bring a much-needed use of the site rather than standing empty. The site has been tidied up by the owner as this became a real eyesore in the community for all residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The houses take into account growing families wishing to stay close to their relatives and the types of housing best utilised for this area.

"Materials shall be used to match in with the building as existing and adjacent to the site.”