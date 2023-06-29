Plans submitted to build 12 one-bed flats on disused carpark in Worksop town centre

Applicants have applied to Bassetlaw District council to build the three-storey building on the disused land to the rear of Watson Road and off Market street in the town.

The development would include two units, each containing six apartments and connected by an walkway and courtyard. The walkway would also include a bin and cycle store.

Additionally, the application includes landscaping and a new boundary wall around the proposed development.

The planned location of the development

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application reads: “The application site is a brownfield unmanaged car park within Worksop Town Centre.

“The car park is currently being unregulated and appears to be used by residents within the close proximity.

"The site is located within Worksop’s conservation area. In addition, the site is located within Flood Zone 1 which has little or no flooding. The neighbouring properties are residential comprising of three-storey town housing comprising of apartments, HMO’s (Houses of Multiple Occupation) and standard three-four bed residential housing.

"There is a footway along the northwest side of the site which gives access from Watson Road direct to the site from west to east.

"There are two bus stops within walking distance of the site that provide several bus routes, they are located approximately 100m north of the site on Watson Road and 100m south of the site on the B6024.

"Alternatively, there is a train station that is located north of Carlton Road, approximately 0.5miles from the site.

“Market Street is a quiet road with no through traffic. Watson Road, west of the site is managed by traffic control and has a maximum speed limit of 30mph."

It continues: “There are a range of facilities within walking distance of the site, including local convenience stores, pubs and eateries, supermarkets, retail shops, car repair centres, places of worship, gyms and museums.

“The need for transportation is limited due the town centre location.

"The site is surrounded on the southern and western boundaries by properties of varying architectural styles, size and age. Worksop library is south of the site.”