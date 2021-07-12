Pilgrim embroidery installed at Retford church

Councillor and Retford Mayor Carolyn Troop with Jenny King.

The glorious artworks were designed in order to commemorate the Mayflower 400 celebrations with each one representing church leaders and typical 17th century congregations.

The first was installed at St Swithun’s Church by councillor, Carolyn Troop who was "delighted" to unveil the embroidery as her first official engagement as Retford Mayor.

The embroideries, created by The Pilgrim Embroiderers, were worked on large frames and involved a true community effort when many members of the public ‘put their stitch’ into the beautiful tapestry which formed Jenny King's design.

Jenny King and Beverley Naylor.

The figures on the embroidery were mainly worked on by Beverley Naylor with Jenny working on the church and background.

Jenny, lead Pilgrim Embroiderer, said “It is a pleasure to donate the embroidery to St Swithun’s Church, East Retford, and hope it brings interest to many people in the future.”

A book, called The Pilgrim Embroideries Made in Retford, Nottinghamshire, has been published explaining in detail the processes undertaken during the two years of construction.

Copies are available in Bassetlaw Museum and Retford Arts Hub.

The other pieces will be donated to their home churches along The Pilgrim Trail at Austerfield, Babworth, Scrooby and Sturton le Steeple.

Priest at St Swithun’s Church, Dick Lewis, said: "We are delighted to receive the tapestry to display in St Swithun’s Church."