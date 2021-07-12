Retford Hub fully reopens with a new name

Margaret Harrod, front, and Paul Straker with wife Jane.

Visitors at the Open Studios Weekend on June 26 and 27 were impressed with alterations to the building, in Churchgate, and its new name, Retford Arts Hub.

Margaret Harrod and Paul Straker, two members of the Retford Art Society, along with their partners, have taken over this community asset.

It had been run by Louise and Chris Daniles, who opened and started it six years ago when the Tourist Information Centre closed.

It now has five studios, a workshop room, gallery and soon an exhibition room.

It will still fulfill its original visitor information centre role and sell products by local artists and artisans.