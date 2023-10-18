1 . Shona

Six-year-old female pug cross terrier. Shona was originally a stray, so there is limited information about her. She is a friendly girl, full of beans and sass, according to rescue workers. Shona has been reactive towards dogs at the sanctuary but has made a few friends gradually. For her best interests, she should be the only pet in her new home. Shona should have access to quieter walks and with owners who are keen to support her with her dog interactions once she is settled. She is good with people and is best suited for a home with teens aged 14+. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary