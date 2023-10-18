Introducing 16 dogs – looking for their forever home – currently in the care of an animal sanctuary near Worksop.
Since the sanctuary was founded in 1988, the team have rescued thousands of dogs, cats, rabbits, equines and some other larger species.
Some dogs featured may have been reserved since publication, so to enquire about any of the following dogs – please contact the team.
Readers can contact the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01909 564399
Here are 16 adorable dogs currently cared for by the sanctuary...
1. Shona
Six-year-old female pug cross terrier. Shona was originally a stray, so there is limited information about her. She is a friendly girl, full of beans and sass, according to rescue workers. Shona has been reactive towards dogs at the sanctuary but has made a few friends gradually. For her best interests, she should be the only pet in her new home. Shona should have access to quieter walks and with owners who are keen to support her with her dog interactions once she is settled. She is good with people and is best suited for a home with teens aged 14+. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Tilly
Meet Tilly, a seven-year-old female Shih Tzu. Tilly is a very sweet little lady who has been shy since arriving at the sanctuary. She is a pampered pooch. Tilly would be best suited to a home with a quieter environment - no young children. Tilly has not been socialised with dogs very much so is looking to be the only pet in the home. She will require a secure private garden for pottering. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Dougie
Dougie is an eleven-month-old male collie crossbreed. This bonkers lad is full of beans and will need all basic training. Dougie is best suited to an experienced home, ideally with some experience of highly energetic dogs. Dougie will need a lot of mental stimulation as well as exercise. He could live with children aged 14+ but he cannot live with other dogs. He should be exercised in areas that are not too busy initially as he can be overwhelmed in busy places. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Hugo
Hugo, aged seven, is a male staffy crossbreed. Happy Hugo is a lovable staffy cross – typical of the breed, his bum never stops wagging. He is a medium / large crossbreed, a real Heinz 57. After his initial burst of excitement, Hugo walks nicely on the lead. He has not been socialised much with other dogs and is best suited to a home where he is the only pet. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary