Photos: Here is a handful of history behind landmarks across the Worksop area

3 . National Trust - Mr Straw's House

Mr Straw's House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923. The house is a time machine for how life looked for many families in the early 20th century. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear nostalgic stories of the Straws, and get a glimpse of some of the collection. There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them. Located at 5-7 Blyth Grove, Worksop. Photo: Mr Straw's House