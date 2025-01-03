Photos: Here is a handful of history behind landmarks across the Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:45 GMT
The Worksop area has a rich history that dates back centuries.

Discover the historical landmarks in the Worksop area, from remnants of the past to beautiful nature spots…

Can you think of any others?

An Augustinian priory dating from the 11th Century, it later became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries.

1. Priory of St Mary and St Cuthbert

An Augustinian priory dating from the 11th Century, it later became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Photo Sales
Dating from the 14th Century, the gateway to the priory, which has been restored, is in stone on a moulded plinth, with bands, four buttresses, and a pantile roof with coped gables. The Gatehouse, a Grade 1 listed building, includes a chapel built in the mid 14th century with a shrine dedicated to the Blessed Virgin. It has an entrance on either side enabling pilgrims to pass through and is thought to be the last surviving example of a medieval walkthrough shrine in England.

2. Worksop Priory Gatehouse - Grade I-Listed

Dating from the 14th Century, the gateway to the priory, which has been restored, is in stone on a moulded plinth, with bands, four buttresses, and a pantile roof with coped gables. The Gatehouse, a Grade 1 listed building, includes a chapel built in the mid 14th century with a shrine dedicated to the Blessed Virgin. It has an entrance on either side enabling pilgrims to pass through and is thought to be the last surviving example of a medieval walkthrough shrine in England. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mr Straw's House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923. The house is a time machine for how life looked for many families in the early 20th century. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear nostalgic stories of the Straws, and get a glimpse of some of the collection. There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them. Located at 5-7 Blyth Grove, Worksop.

3. National Trust - Mr Straw's House

Mr Straw's House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923. The house is a time machine for how life looked for many families in the early 20th century. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear nostalgic stories of the Straws, and get a glimpse of some of the collection. There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them. Located at 5-7 Blyth Grove, Worksop. Photo: Mr Straw's House

Photo Sales
Clumber Park is a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Clumber Park was once the country estate of the Dukes of Newcastle. Although Clumber House was taken down in 1938 following a series of damaging fires, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore, including the Duke’s Study (the last remaining room of the house), the Laundry Yard, Turning Yard, the Lincoln Stables, the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin and the walled kitchen garden. The site is managed by the National Trust.

4. Clumber Park

Clumber Park is a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Clumber Park was once the country estate of the Dukes of Newcastle. Although Clumber House was taken down in 1938 following a series of damaging fires, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore, including the Duke’s Study (the last remaining room of the house), the Laundry Yard, Turning Yard, the Lincoln Stables, the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin and the walled kitchen garden. The site is managed by the National Trust. Photo: Janet Pickersgill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice