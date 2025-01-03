Photos: Here is a handful of history behind landmarks across the Worksop area

Discover the historical landmarks in the Worksop area, from remnants of the past to beautiful nature spots…
Can you think of any others?
1. Priory of St Mary and St Cuthbert
An Augustinian priory dating from the 11th Century, it later became a parish church, it has been altered and extended through the centuries. Photo: Worksop Guardian
2. Worksop Priory Gatehouse - Grade I-Listed
Dating from the 14th Century, the gateway to the priory, which has been restored, is in stone on a moulded plinth, with bands, four buttresses, and a pantile roof with coped gables. The Gatehouse, a Grade 1 listed building, includes a chapel built in the mid 14th century with a shrine dedicated to the Blessed Virgin. It has an entrance on either side enabling pilgrims to pass through and is thought to be the last surviving example of a medieval walkthrough shrine in England. Photo: Google
3. National Trust - Mr Straw's House
Mr Straw's House is a preserved 1920s period home of a grocer's family, virtually unchanged since the Straws moved there in 1923. The house is a time machine for how life looked for many families in the early 20th century. Visitors can spend time in the display rooms, hear nostalgic stories of the Straws, and get a glimpse of some of the collection. There is also the opportunity to chat with the Collections & House team about how they care for over 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items that can still be seen exactly where their owners left them. Located at 5-7 Blyth Grove, Worksop. Photo: Mr Straw's House
4. Clumber Park
Clumber Park is a popular destination for both locals and visitors. Clumber Park was once the country estate of the Dukes of Newcastle. Although Clumber House was taken down in 1938 following a series of damaging fires, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore, including the Duke’s Study (the last remaining room of the house), the Laundry Yard, Turning Yard, the Lincoln Stables, the Chapel of St Mary the Virgin and the walled kitchen garden. The site is managed by the National Trust. Photo: Janet Pickersgill
