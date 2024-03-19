Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Whiteley from Boots and Paws dog training and behaviour in Oldcotes is a finalist for the Animal Star Awards 2024 in the ‘Dog trainer/Behaviourist of the year’ category.

Sarah who has been running her business for nearly ten years said: “I specialise in aggression and reactivity in dogs as well as anxiety issues, I also train assistance dogs to help people who suffer from PTSD and suffer from mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am currently training an assistance dog for someone who suffers from really bad anxiety and suffers bad panic attacks and having an assistance dog has made her life so much easier. I am also training my own dog called Dave to be an assistance dog to help me due to myself having PTSD and disabilities.

Sarah Whiteley from Boots and Paws dog training and behaviour is a finalist for the Animal Star Awards 2024. Sarah is currently working with Dave the assistance dog (pictured)

“I love what I do and love to help people, I have spent a few years studying to get where I am today and everyday is a school day, if I am not training then I am studying or writing courses and blogs, I have studied and attended various different courses and gained many different qualifications and levels.”

The Animal Star Awards were created in 2016 to give recognition to animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do for one another.