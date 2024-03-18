There are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray HartThere are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart
There are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart

Spring in your step! 13 of the best spring walks in and around Worksop for all the family to enjoy

The sun is finally shining and spring is upon us. It’s time to blow off those cobwebs and make the most of the stunning scenery right here on our doorstep.
By Kate Mason
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT

Whether you are going out for a dog walk or making a day of it with the whole family – here are the best places for a beautiful spring walk near Worksop.

Fancy a bike ride instead? Sherwood Pines offers a variety of routes perfect for spring.

1. Sherwood Pines

Fancy a bike ride instead? Sherwood Pines offers a variety of routes perfect for spring. Photo: m

Photo Sales
This three mile walk will take around one hour 45 minutes to two hours and starts at ends at St. Mary’s Church – Cuckney.

2. Cuckney circular

This three mile walk will take around one hour 45 minutes to two hours and starts at ends at St. Mary’s Church – Cuckney. Photo: Sally Outram

Photo Sales
A 6.9-km circular trail. Takes an average of 1 hour 57 min to complete.The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead.

3. Clumber Park and Water Circular

A 6.9-km circular trail. Takes an average of 1 hour 57 min to complete.The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Of course, Mansfield is blessed with being on the doorstep of the magnificent Sherwood Forest and it's just a short drive for Worksop residents to enjoy.

4. Sherwood Forest

Of course, Mansfield is blessed with being on the doorstep of the magnificent Sherwood Forest and it's just a short drive for Worksop residents to enjoy. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop