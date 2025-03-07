Overjoyed Retford couple reunite with companion cat following month-long missing appeal

A cat that had been missing in Retford for a month has been reunited with her “overjoyed” owners after an extensive rescue operation.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early last month, your Guardian shared an appeal for a missing cat named Poppy – a five-year-old female with a grey tabby and white coat, described as a much-loved companion for her owner, Carl.

Poppy's owners, Carl and Tracy Sweaton, reported that her recent behaviour was unusual, as she usually stays at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy went missing from the couple’s home in Ling Beeches, Ordsall, Retford, since February 4.

Poppy has been returned home after going missing for a month in Retford. Here she is, reunited with her owner, Carl.

Since Poppy went missing, the Nottinghamshire animal charity Beauty's Legacy, along with volunteers, put up posters and launched an appeal to help locate the beloved pet.

After a positive sighting near the Retford Leisure Centre on February 26, Poppy was safely trapped on March 6 by the charity’s MDC extended trap, which charity founder Lisa Dean described as an “essential piece of equipment”.

Tracy, overjoyed by Poppy’s return, said: “Thank you Lisa. We are over the moon to have our baby back.

“We could not have done it without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppy was successfully captured by Beauty's Legacy after a positive sighting was reported in Retford.

Lisa added: “I am just so pleased that we were able to find Poppy and bring her home. After a month and two days, she is finally back.

“We have been feeding her for a few days now, and yesterday the trap was set; today she went in.

“A huge thanks to everyone who helped, especially Mel for walking miles to put up posters with me, Worksop Guardian for the media coverage, Charlie and Lou for the first sighting, Helen for the next one, and finally Row for the last sighting.

“Thank you to the family for trusting our methods.

“If you see any posters, please remove and dispose of them responsibly. Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the trap’s success in capturing Poppy, Lisa has appealed for funds to acquire another one for similar rescue missions.

Lisa said the trap, costing £355.88 (including VAT and shipping), is “worth every penny”.

If you would like to contribute a donation to the charity, readers can make a payment via PayPal (using the ‘friends and family’ option) at [email protected], or by bank transfer to account number 53792468 with sort code 309089 for Beauty's Legacy at Lloyds Bank.