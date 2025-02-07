Appeal: Concerns grow for missing Retford cat Poppy

Beloved companion Poppy has gone missing in Retford, prompting her worried owner to seek an appeal as she usually stays close to her home in Ordsall.

Poppy is a three-year-old grey tabby and white female cat who has been missing from her home in Ling Beeches, Ordsall, Retford, since February 4.

According to Poppy’s owner, this is highly unusual behaviour for her, as she is typically a companion pet and stays at home.

Beauty's Legacy, an animal welfare charity based in Nottinghamshire, who specialises in rescuing and locating missing or stolen pets, is on the case.

Lisa Dean, charity founder, said: “Poppy is a small and fairly timid girl, and is always near home.

“She never ventures far from her garden and is in at meal times like clockwork.

“Her owner is of ill heath and she is a companion cat, she knows when to wake and stir him and never strays far from his side.

“This is very unusual for Poppy. Her dad is not very mobile. We need your help.”

Posters are being distributed across the area, with residents welcome to join the search.

Lisa added: “Please check gardens, doorbell camera footage and CCTV if you are in the area.”

Poppy is a loyal companion cat and would likely return home if she could, leading her owner and the charity to believe she is stuck or injured.

Therefore, time is of the essence.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings to either 07866 026343 or 07914 787891.