Osberton International Horse and Driving Trials will turn purple to support mental health charity

On Friday, September 29, the trials will host a range of additional initiatives aimed at raising increased funds for the charity that supports the mental health and well-being of all horse riders, drivers, and equestrians.

The Riders Minds Quiz will take place on Friday evening, from 6.30pm, and offers a £100 bar tab, courtesy of British Polo Gin, for the winning team.

Tickets are £10 per team with all proceeds going to the charity.

Osberton International Horse and Driving Trials will turn purple in support of BEDE Event’s annual charity, Riders Minds.

Purple themed cocktails will be on offer throughout the evening, with a donation for every drink sold going to Riders Minds.

Following the quiz a Robbie Williams Tribute act will perform live to enable eventers, drivers, and their connections to party to the early hours.

Riders and attendees are also encouraged to wear something purple during the Friday events, to help raise awareness of the charities work.

Riders Minds is BEDE Events chosen charity for 2023.

Riders Minds is a mental health and well-being charity, for all equestrians, so whether you are a rider, a groom, a parent, a farrier or event organiser, the resources are there for you, should you need them.

Mental health is something that not everyone feels comfortable talking about, so you can be assured that all of the services are completely confidential and anyone wanting support can either phone one of the trained callers on the helpline, or if you would rather not speak and prefer to message, you can ether text, or use the web chat service on the website, ridersminds.org.

All of the Riders Minds services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are free of charge.

You can find Riders Minds on social media, or by visiting the website at ridersminds.org.

Osberton International starts on Thursday, September 28, until Sunday, October 1, offering a great day out for all the family, with lots to see and do, alongside world class equestrian action.