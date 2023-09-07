Affordable homes reserved for NHS workers at new development in Retford

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway Homes have handed over the latest phase of three-bedroom homes made available for shared ownership purchase, via affordable homes provider Auxesia Homes, backed by leading independent direct real estate firm Matter Real Estate, at Longholme Park in Retford.

Lily Crossland, sales manager at Auxesia Homes, said: “We believe that public service workers deserve to be given highest priority when searching for a safe, energy-efficient, affordable home in a place that they want to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are therefore delighted that half of the properties made available for shared ownership purchase at Longholme Park have been reserved by NHS workers.”

The next phase of new homes at Longholme Park, Retford, are now available

Jim Brooks, at Bellway Homes said: "We really buy into their ethos of supporting those who serve, or have served, our country. The variety of house styles and sizes we build, means that our homes appeal to a range of buyers at different stages in their lives.

"We are therefore pleased to have supported Auxesia in their mission to accommodate public service workers in their search for a good quality new build home.”

Ryan Blair, chief operating officer at Auxesia, said: "Located in a highly accessible area, close to Rampton Hospital, our two and three bedroom homes are ideally placed to serve our priority customers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement