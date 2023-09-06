Spectators who had travelled from all over the country lined the streets of Worksop today (Wednesday, September 6) to welcome the fourth stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

The stage started at Sherwood Forest and finished in Newark-on-Trent passing through Worksop and Retford.

Jacob Leigh travelled from Pontefract to watch the race.

He said: “We went to watch it yesterday as well in Goole and then on to Beverley as well.

“We’re only following these two stages as they are the closest ones for us to get to.

“We cycled here today and we try and get out as much as we can on our bikes.

“We know Connor Swift and Jacob Scott is from where we live so we’re keeping our eye on them.”

Jon Chapman, who lives in Worksop, said: “I used to race years ago and now we watch every bike race we can.

“We live just round the corner so we’ve come out to cheer them on and we’d planned to go to Newark today anyway and then we found out they were finishing in Newark so we will watch them in Worksop and then jump in the car and go to see them finish in Newark and see the castle as well, so we can kill two birds with one stone.

"We watch cycling religiously so there are a couple of names out there from the Tour of France who are really good riders.

"Van Aert is one to look out for.”

And Sue and Steve Needham travelled to Worksop from Newark before heading to Southwell and then back from to Newark to catch the end of the stage.

Sue said: “We try and get out every year if we can. We do a bit of cycling but not to this extent.”

1 . Tour of Britain Stage 4 of the Tour of Britain started in Sherwood Forest and finished in Newark on Trent. Here are the cyclists on Kilton Hill in Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Tour of Britain Sue and Steve Needham came out to watch the race Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Tour of Britain Jack Cook, Kevin Leigh and Jacob Leigh travelled from Pontefract to watch the race Photo: Shelley Marriott Photo Sales

4 . Tour of Britain Jon Chapman and Suzanne Dunstan came out to watch the race Photo: Shelley Marriott Photo Sales