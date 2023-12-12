Ofsted hails Hodthorpe school that parents describe as 'a breath of fresh air'

A village school near Worksop, has been hailed by Ofsted inspectors after parents described it as “a breath of fresh air”.

Hodthorpe Primary, which has 60 pupils aged three to 11, was handed a ‘Good’ rating after a review by the education watchdog.

It followed positive feedback from parents and pupils at the Queen’s Road school, which is one of 18 across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Yorkshire that are part of The Learners’ Trust.

The inspectors’ report read: “Pupils, staff and the majority of parents and carers hold the school in high regard.

"One parent summed up the views of many when they told us: ‘This school is a breath of fresh air. The staff couldn’t be more attentive to children’s needs’.”

Meanwhile, one of the pupils told the inspectors: “We call ourselves the Hodthorpe family because we work together and look after each other.”

The school was rated ‘Good’ not just overall but also in all five individual categories, which cover quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early-years provision.

The inspectors’ report said: “Staff have high expectations of pupils. The school’s curriculum covers the full range of subjects. Teachers deliver well-planned and engaging lessons.”

Ofsted found that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are “well supported”, and that pupils in the early years “get off to a positive start”.

Children behaved well and were proud of roles they took on as school councillors, sports captains and prefects. They learned about different cultures and that “everyone should be treated equally and with respect”.

Hodthorpe Primary converted to become an academy in 2019. Its head teacher is Nicola Fretwell-Evans, while The Learners’ Trust is run by chief executive officer Matt Freeston and overseen by a board trustees, chaired by Steve Welsh.

In a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, the school said: “We are pleased to announce that we are ’Good’ in all areas.

"Thankyou to all staff for their hard work and commitment to continually raising standards and providing great opportunities for our children.

"The children all work very hard and look after each other. They can talk about their learning confidently, which they did proudly during the inspection.