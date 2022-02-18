If the £46 million budget is approved at the meeting on Friday, February 25, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will continue to invest in vital new vehicles, buildings, equipment, IT and training, including in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The budget would allow the service to complete its move to a joint headquarters with Nottinghamshire Police this year, finish the new fire station at Worksop, which is due to open in April, and investigate replacing Eastwood Fire Station.

Notts Fire Authority is expected to approve a Council Tax increase of 1.95% in a 2022/23 budget meeting next week. .

At the same time, temporary savings of £1.6 million have been identified by, for example, delaying whole-time firefighter recruitment.

To meet all these commitments, the Fire Authority is expected to approve a Council Tax increase of 1.95%, equating to £1.08 a year more for a Band A property and £1.62 for Band D, for the Fire Authority's portion of the Council Tax bill.

Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor Michael Payne, said: "The ongoing uncertain economic climate presents us with a financial challenge, but we aim to deliver a sustainable, balanced budget while continuing to put the needs of our communities first and making some savings where possible.

“Most households within the city and county fall into Bands A or B, which means their bill would increase just £1.08 or £1.26 for the Fire Service part of the bill over the entire year.

Councillor Michael Payne, chair of the Fire Authority. Credit: Local Government Association

"We will continue to ensure Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service offers good value for money for the residents and businesses we serve here in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.”

Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, who is also chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council Finance Committee, said: "It is important that we keep investing in our buildings, vehicles, IT, equipment and people so they remain fit for purpose and effective.

"We will explore the latest technology, wherever possible, and reduce our impact on the environment.

"We will continue to explore opportunities for collaboration so that public money is invested wisely.

"We need to invest in some key areas, such as firefighter training for high-rise fires in the wake of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

"This budget would allow us to do all that.”

The Fire Authority Council Tax report is available on Nottingham City Council’s website here.