Robert Woodhead Limited, part of the Woodhead Group, has recently been appointed to several key projects in the East Midlands, including the newly announced Sherwood Observatory.

Off the back of these projects and the continued long-term partnerships, the contractor is looking to add more members to its team, both on site and at its Edwinstowe headquarters.

The company’s strong pipeline of work has meant that they are looking to add further experience to their roster of project managers, site managers, groundworkers and quantity surveyors as part of its ‘Own It, Achieve It and Improve It!’ initiative

Woodhead Group is looking to add to its team with several new roles

Janine Borderick, people development director at Robert Woodhead Ltd, said: "With diverse and exciting projects on the horizon, we’re keen to hear from project managers, site managers, groundworkers and quantity surveyors who are looking for a new opportunity. One of the key benefits of working for the Woodhead Group is that we maintain the ethos of a family business.

“Our teams all genuinely care for each other and the work that they do, especially as – for many of them – the sites we operate on are local to them.”

The company also has a rare opening for a lead bid manager, working as part of a dynamic business development and pre-construction team to manage and write competitive bids to secure future work.

In addition, the Woodhead Group is also looking to fill several roles at its headquarters, including a catering assistant.

Janine said: “Having taken our catering in-house, we are looking for assistants that will be able to help feed our colleagues from the 40 other businesses that work at Edwinstowe House. While there is no shortage of roles such as this one, what sets this apart is the family-friendly working – the role is only within traditional office hours and doesn’t involve any shift work.”