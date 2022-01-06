On Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16, at RSPB Sherwood Forest, at Edwinstowe, a number of terrifying figures of European folklore will have left their continental lairs to take up residence among the ancient oaks of Robin Hood’s Sherwood.

Between the hours of noon and 3pm on Saturday, visitors venturing in the forest may even come face to face with a Krampus.

Then at 3pm on Sunday, the Green Man, the timeless spirit of rebirth and new growth, will lead a traditional Wassail at Sherwood, toasting the health of the forest for the year ahead.

The Krampus could be lurking in Sherwood Forest

The Lady Bay Revellers Morris Dancing Group will be at the Visitor Centre amphitheatre to entertain visitors before the Green Man leads out a rough parade to the Major Oak.

Anyone can join the parade and marchers will be encouraged to make as much noise as possible to banish the Krampus from the Forest for good.

Visitors are also asked to bring a torch, lantern or other light source, so that once the toast is made and dusk starts to fall across Sherwood, a torchlit parade of visitors will return to the Visitor Centre.

Both events are free, but bird seed shakers can be made at the Visitor Centre throughout the day on Sunday for just £1 to make plenty of noise on the parade and to feed the birds in your garden when you return home.

There is also a January sale on guided tours of Sherwood which will be £5 per person throughout the month (£4 for RSPB members).

The Miles, Pedlar and Pilgrim tour takes place on Saturday, January 8 from 10.30am to 11.30am, William De Tankerville, Master At Arms, is on Saturday, January 15, and Saturday, January 29, from 11am to 12.30pm and The Sheriff of Nottingham tour is on Saturday, January 22, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Booking is essential and a booking fee will apply. To book, visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk/events.