Notts campaigner hails ‘end of long, long fight’ over Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme injustice

A campaigner and former Nottinghamshire miner has hailed the end of a “long, long fight” over the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme.

In 1994, when British Coal was privatised, it was agreed the Government would get half of any surplus from the pot in return for guaranteeing the value of the pensions would not decrease.

Successive Governments have made £4.8bn from the deal over the last 30 years, and despite repeated calls for a fairer deal, no changes were made to the scheme.

However, on Wednesday, October 30, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the entirety of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme would be handed over to members – with the pot currently worth £1.5bn.

Thoresby Colliery

This is a move benefiting more than 8,000 former mineworkers in Nottinghamshire.

Mick Newton, worked at Thoresby Colliery for 15 years and has been campaigning for a fairer deal for the past decade.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is brilliant news.

“I spent three years, twice a week, behind a stall with a paper petition, and ended up with more than 100,000 signatures.

“We presented it to 10 Downing Street in 2019. The petition boosted the prospect of an inquiry, which we did get in 2021 and which ruled in our favour, but never got implemented.

“It has been a long, long fight that has taken its toll on my health. I probably spent more than £20,000 over the last decade on travel costs, accommodation, and resources like banners.

“This announcement gives me closure.”

While visiting Mansfield during the 2019 General Election campaign, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Con) made a “categorical” promise that former mineworkers and their families would receive their fair share.

Two years later, in April 2021, a Parliamentary committee called for a review of the scheme, and a cross-party report recommended the Government stop taking money out and pay £1.2bn back.

The move would have given a £14 increase to the average weekly pension of £84.

However, the Conservative Government said at the time it believed the scheme was “fair and beneficial”.

Many campaigners said Mr Johnson had therefore broken his promise, with Mr Newton describing it as “a slap in the face of justice”.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (Lab) said the fund will now be handed over to members, ensuring former pit workers will “finally get the just rewards from their labour.”

It means former mineworkers will get a 32 per cent boost to their annual pensions, an average increase of £29 per week for each member.

Across Nottinghamshire, a total of 3,950 members in Mansfield, 2,415 in Bassetlaw, 738 in Gedling, 596 in Broxtowe, 514 in Rushcliffe, 227 in Nottingham East & Kimberley, 14 in Nottingham South and 10 in Nottingham North will benefit from the move.

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said: “The Labour Party recognised the injustice of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme whilst in opposition.

“Now in Government, they have made good on their manifesto commitment to return the Investment Reserve Fund so it can be used to increase pensions.

“This is the change we voted for.”

Mr Miliband added: “We owe the mining communities who powered this country a debt of gratitude.

“For decades, it has been a scandal that the government has taken money that could have been passed to the miners and their families.

“Today, that scandal ends, and the money is rightfully transferred to the miners. I pay tribute to the campaigners who have fought for justice- today is their victory.”