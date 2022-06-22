Nottinghamshire police officers raise flag for build-up to Armed Forces Day

The event, which takes place this Saturday (June 25), provides an opportunity for people to learn more about the different armed forces and the men and women who make up their ranks.

Celebrations began on Monday, June 20, when the Armed Forces Day flag was raised at buildings and landmarks around the country.

In West Bridgford, officers from Nottinghamshire Police took part in a ceremony at the headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry joins officers in raising the Armed Forces Day flag at County Hall

On Friday, June 24, there will also be an internal performance by the Nottinghamshire Police brass band quartet band who will be playing a range of military-themed tunes as part of an internal networking event.

Hucknall and Ashfield PCSO Steve Timperley, a veteran of the British Army and chairman of the Nottinghamshire Police Armed Forces Network, said: “As a veteran and a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, I have absolutely no hesitation in recommending a careering policing to other veterans and reservists.

“We have around 100 military veterans serving in the force, and they have each brought with them a very wide range of relevant experience, skills and values.

“I am currently engaged in efforts not only to advertise the force to potential new recruits, but also to break down barriers with other veterans who have struggled since leaving the armed services and have had more challenging relationships with the police as a result.”

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “I’m really proud to show my support for our colleagues in the armed forces.

"It is a really important cause for me personally, having followed the flag for many years as a military wife.

“Nottinghamshire Police has really strong links with the armed forces, particularly through its recruitment opportunities for former service people who have many of the same motivations as police officers to protect the public.

“I know the people of Nottinghamshire recognise the outstanding contribution our armed forces make and will be joining the celebrations on Armed Forces Day this Saturday.”

Earlier this year Nottinghamshire Police launched a pioneering new recruitment scheme to provide a direct pathway for military personnel to join the police service once their time serving in the military had ended.

The new Military Widening Access Course, supported by the College of Policing, means serving military personnel will now be supported to transition into an exciting new career in policing.

The course is among a number of entry routes for those wanting to become a police constable in Nottinghamshire.

The ongoing success of these entry routes has seen Nottinghamshire Police achieve its national Uplift recruitment target a year ahead of schedule.

The force reached 2,380 officers by March 2022, meaning officer ranks at the force are now at their highest levels for 11 years.