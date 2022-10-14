Winter Wonderland will open on Tuesday, November 15 and offers seven weeks of family festive fun in the city, right up to New Year’s Eve.

Construction will start this weekend in the city’s Old Market Square.

The spectacular new attraction will be the sky skate ice path that will let festive fun seekers skate for 400m around the square high above the crowds.

The sky skate ice path will be one of the spectacular new attractions at this year's Winter Wonderland in Nottingham

And skaters will be able to stop off along the way at the other big new thing for 2022 – the skate-through bar.

There will be an ice rink at ground level and the Ice Bar, as well as a toboggan ride, carousels and more.

Visitors can also enjoy food and drink at places like the Sur La Piste and Altitude ski chalet bars and the helter skelter bar also returns.

There will be an observation wheel in front of the council house offering views of the city lights and Nottingham’s Christmas tree.

You can book in advance for fast-track priority access and this year’s event is also offering the Sky Skate VIP experience which will get you a rink-side table with food and drink plus on-off access to the ice path.

For an all-inclusive offer, Sky Skate AAA also includes the Ice Bar experience and a ride on the observation wheel.

Reduced price skating tickets are available on Mondays to Thursdays outside the school holidays, while between Christmas and New Year there is a special all-attractions family ticket offer.

Edward Mellors of the Mellors Group said: “It’s great to be bringing Winter Wonderland back to Old Market Square for Christmas.

"We’re truly excited that this year, alongside our already popular bars and attractions, we are introducing the Sky Skate ice path that will provide a truly unique ice-skating experience.

"After a tough couple of years for everyone I think Nottingham needs to be both optimistic and ambitious this Christmas.

"It’s time to come together again, to celebrate, and to have fun.”

