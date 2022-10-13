The reopening comes days before the 692nd anniversary of the tunnel being used by King Edward III to capture Mortimer and Isabella, an event that changed the course of English history.

Featuring 127 steps, the manmade tunnel runs from Brewhouse Yard, through the sandstone of the Castle Rock, and up to the castle terrace.

The all-new Mortimer’s Hole experience includes the fascinating story of Sir Roger Mortimer and Queen Isabella of France (wife of King Edward III), the reigns of King Richard and King John, and Nottingham’s role in the Civil War and World War II.

Mortimer's Hole at Nottingham Castle has reopened after four years of restoration work. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Heather Mayfield, joint CEO of Nottingham Castle Trust, said: “Legend says that the ghost of Isabella, known as the “She Wolf of France” still haunts the castle today. We think we have done her story justice and that she, and all our future visitors, will be captivated by the new tour.”

Essential work has been completed over the last four years to stabilise the sandstone, improve the lighting and handrails and learn more about how the tunnels were made originally.

Visitors will learn more about the strategic importance of Nottingham Castle and the tales of rebellion throughout its 1,000-year history, complementing the existing King David’s dungeon cave experience.

The Mortimer’s Hole experience will last around 45 minutes and include a guided walk or a lift back up the hill by land train. Visitors will discover more about the castle walls and the Robin Hood statue.

Cave tours with live actors will be taking place each night in the run up to Hallowe'en. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

The experience will remain at its original, pre-restoration ticket price of £5, which is in addition to the general admission ticket price. Each general admission ticket is a “Rebel Pass” that allows a further 12 months entry at no additional cost.

The reopening of Mortimer’s Hole is just one of the exciting activities taking place at Nottingham Castle this October half-term.

As part of the general admission ticket price, local author Gareth Peters will be hosting story telling sessions of his book: “Who will you meet on Hallowe’en Street?”, plus younger witches and wizards can enter the magical laboratory with Abramelin’s Academy of Arcana and enjoy a range of family-friendly crafts.

Braver Hallowe’en fans can enjoy the castle’s “After Dark” event. Each night, visitors will be transported back to October of 1877 to hear of the mysterious disappearance of several Ducal palace workers.

Visitors will join the famous paranormal investigator Dr Abraham van Helsing, on a mission to uncover the truth.

Cave tours with live actors will be taking place each night in the run up to Hallowe’en, with 45-minute slots available to book from 6pm until 9pm.

Suitable for those aged over 15, tickets are priced at £15 - Hallowe’en night is strictly for over 18s, with tickets priced at £25. Suitable footwear is needed due to the uneven cave floors and minimal lighting.

