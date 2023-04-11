News you can trust since 1895
Nominate Bassetlaw volunteers who go above and beyond for their community

Residents can nominate those who go above and beyond for their Bassetlaw community thanks to the launch of a voluntary awards scheme.

By Kate Mason
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:25 BST- 1 min read

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service has announced the launch of the 2023 Bassetlaw Volunteer Awards as part of its ongoing work to support and champion local volunteering.

Nominations are open now, with a closing date of May 14.

Andria Birch, CEO, BCVS, said “Our local voluntary sector could not serve the local community half as well if it were not for all the dedicated volunteers that help to run them. We know that there are many outstanding volunteers in Bassetlaw and Bassetlaw Volunteer Awards are the perfect opportunity to say thank you, show volunteers how appreciated they are, and inspire others who may be thinking about volunteering. We hope to receive as many nominations as possible”.

The BCVS building in Worksop
The BCVS building in Worksop
The categories are: Volunteer of The Year; Young Volunteer of the Year; Cost of Living Support Volunteer of the Year; Health & Wellbeing Volunteer of the Year; Fundraising Volunteer of the Year; Supportive Volunteer of the Year; Outdoor Volunteer of the Year and Heritage Volunteer of the Year.

The connected Volunteers’ Week Event being held on June 6, and where awards will be presented, will showcase 20 charities and groups in Bassetlaw in need of volunteers.

During the event, people interested in volunteering and supporting their local community will be supported to find out what opportunities best fit their interests and needs.

To book a charity stall, nominate a volunteer or more information visit www.bcvs.org.uk/volutneersweek, email [email protected] or call 01909 476 118.

