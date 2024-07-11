No fall in amount of greenhouse gases emitted from Bassetlaw – as new Government ramps up action towards net zero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere in Bassetlaw remained relatively stable in 2022, new figures show.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as environmental activists warned "incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come", calling on the new Government to take "ambitious" action to combat climate change, and reach net zero emissions.

New figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 375,929 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (kt CO2e) were emitted across the UK in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the equivalent of 5.6 tonnes CO2e (t CO2e) per capita – a fall from 5.9 the year before and 6.2 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere in Bassetlaw remained relatively stable in 2022

In Bassetlaw there were 947.9 kt CO2e emitted, or 7.9 tonnes per person. This was broadly the same as in 2021.

Andrew Pendleton, deputy CEO of the environmental charity Global Action Plan, said: "Any decrease in greenhouse gas emissions is encouraging, but incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come.

"We need the newly-elected government to take ambitious action to tackle climate change and air pollution by ensuring everyone can travel and heat their homes in ways that are better for our health and the planet, including increasing funding for local authorities to continue to decarbonise our towns and cities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data was released before the recent general election, which saw Labour win an overwhelming majority, and former leader Ed Miliband return to government as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Mr Miliband has ditched a ban on new onshore wind farms introduced by the Conservatives in 2015, which the Government hopes will boost economic growth and help to transform the grid to clean energy by 2030.

Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, described the announcement as a "really positive step forward for our climate, our economy, and our energy bills".

"This is a sensible, practical move which reflects the UK public’s strong support for onshore wind, which goes across political parties and every constituency", she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, transport was the biggest cause of emissions at 30 per cent. That was followed by domestic use at 22 per cent, and industry at 17 per cent.

In Bassetlaw the transport sector accounted for the biggest source of emissions, with 36 per cent of all greenhouse gases.

Councillor Claire Holland, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said councils can directly help reduce local emissions, but need support from central government to do so.

She said: "As local leaders, only councils can lead targeted local climate action in our villages, towns and cities that hit net zero targets for half the costs and generate three times the returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To deliver this we need backing for local climate action to rapidly retrofit social and fuel poor homes, decarbonise transport, protect and grow biodiversity, and powers to roll out renewable energy schemes."