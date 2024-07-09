Countdown on for Worksop Pride 2024 with annual event set to take place this weekend
The event takes place on Saturday July 13 with a day of performances, music, stalls, and the well-loved parade which will start at Worksop train station at 11am.
Crowds will be cheering all the way along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street.
For the first time ever a full road closure will be in place for the parade to walk from the Worksop Train Station, along Carlton Road, passing through Victoria Square and Watson’s Road junctions, onto Bridge Place/Street, and concluding the march by joining the main event on old Market Square.
Excitement is building for the seventh annual Worksop Pride event as organisers put the finishing touches to plans for the big day.
Headlining the main stage this year is none other than 90’s dance sensation ‘PHATS & SMALL’, Ben Ofoedu.
Founder and Event organiser Crystal Lucas said: “I am excited by this year’s event announcements. There are lots of things taking place on the day and the Parade announcement is a huge boost to all the efforts made to make this day inclusive. Rain or shine, it’s set to be our best event yet!!’
Also storming the main Stage is resident host Vivian Twist and Emma Maezin will be giving you a taste of the rainbow before heading to host the newly named Rainbow stage.
Esmé Lucas will be performing along with the return of the ‘Vengaboyz” experience.
Following close behind is the Stepz experience and new to the stage this year is the authentic voice of Lisa Press with her Celine Dion Tribute Show.
If you missed them last year, they’re back, ready to rock this party…Zebra Studios will take to the stage to perform.
They will be followed by 80’s Tribute Duo ‘Very Pet Shop Boys’. Party rock is in the house tonight as Little Drama Group are returning for a performance. Iconic duo, a tribute to ‘Erasure’ will also be performing.
The Rainbow Stage will see host and star of ‘Queens for the Night’ Emma Maezin joined by musical theatre Heidi Hodgkinson and her show tunes.
