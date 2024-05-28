Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new independent bargain DIY shop is now open for business in Worksop after a redundant retail worker took matters into his own hands.

Andrew Cassidy, aged 45, has opened DIY Bargains in Claylands Avenue, Worksop after being presented with the opportunity to purchase the stock from his former employer JBS Hardware Ltd.

And now he is hoping his bravery will pay off as he embarks on his mission to offer an extensive range of DIY bargains for customers and sell wholesale to other retailers.

Speaking about his new store he said: “I offer everything from screws to ironmongery, I have 120 different lines in the shop and all at very cheap prices, beating a lot of the big chain retailers.

DIY Bargains, Claylands Avenue, Worksop, run by Andrew Cassidy.

"I just want to get the word out that I’m here and try and encourage people to come and support an independent here in Worksop instead of just automatically going to the big DY chains.

"I’m finding that once people come in they come back every time they need something once they see the prices and range we have but it’s all about getting people through the door, that’s the challenge.”

Andrew made the move to his new building from his old place of work just next door after Wilko suppliers JBS Hardware Ltd shut up shop following the collapse of the high street giant.

He said: “it was a scary time as my partner was also working for the company at the time. When Wilko collapsed my boss said to go out sell some of the stock we had to other retailers, it was a very worrying time but in four weeks I made a lot of money for the company. After this my boss presented me with the opportunity to start up on my own by moving to the smaller unit next door and buying the stock.

"It was a bit of a risk and it was daunting but I decided to grab it with both hands. It was a big challenge just to get the place ready, it needed all cleaning out, painting, moving all the stock, that in itself took 3 months but I’m really hoping people will get behind me and help to make this a success.

"I’d encourage people to give me a call and come and have a look, at the minute I’m also out and about selling stock to other retailers so the best thing to do is call me to check I’m in the shop until I am able to take on more staff as the business grows.”

The collapse of Wilko resulted in an estimated 2,000 people losing their jobs across Worksop and the surrounding area, where the high street giant’s distribution centre and support offices were based.

Administrators were called in to the business after months of uncertainty fuelled by the pandemic.