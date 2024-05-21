Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a momentous occasion for a Worksop cricket club as players celebrated their first ever sponsorship.

Rockware Glass, who play in Division 3 of the Bassetlaw league introduced new Worksop-based sponsor IPS Electrical at Saturdays home game against Bawtry.

Greg Atherton, on behalf of Rockware Glass Cricket Club said: “This is the first time the club has had a sponsor, so to us, it was a momentous occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The sponsorship from IPS will help the club with equipment and ground maintenance costs. The team were especially pleased to welcome owner of IPS Electrical, Ian Swift, down to the ground at Sandy Lane on Saturday to celebrate their new partnership.

Rockware Glass Cricket Club captain Dan Cookson, owner of IPS Electrical Ian Swift, and club chairman Andrew Wesley

“The day was crowned off with a victory against Bawtry.”

IPS Electrical was founded by the current Managing Director Ian Swift and incorporated in 2014.