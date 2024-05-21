Worksop cricket club bowled over by new sponsor

By Kate Mason
Published 21st May 2024, 11:45 BST
It was a momentous occasion for a Worksop cricket club as players celebrated their first ever sponsorship.

Rockware Glass, who play in Division 3 of the Bassetlaw league introduced new Worksop-based sponsor IPS Electrical at Saturdays home game against Bawtry.

Greg Atherton, on behalf of Rockware Glass Cricket Club said: “This is the first time the club has had a sponsor, so to us, it was a momentous occasion.

"The sponsorship from IPS will help the club with equipment and ground maintenance costs. The team were especially pleased to welcome owner of IPS Electrical, Ian Swift, down to the ground at Sandy Lane on Saturday to celebrate their new partnership.

Rockware Glass Cricket Club captain Dan Cookson, owner of IPS Electrical Ian Swift, and club chairman Andrew WesleyRockware Glass Cricket Club captain Dan Cookson, owner of IPS Electrical Ian Swift, and club chairman Andrew Wesley
“The day was crowned off with a victory against Bawtry.”

IPS Electrical was founded by the current Managing Director Ian Swift and incorporated in 2014.

To find out more about Rockware Glass Cricket Club and see upcoming fixtures visit https://rockware.play-cricket.com/home

