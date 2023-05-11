News you can trust since 1895
New tree planted in Blyth to mark coronation of King Charles III

A fresh new lime tree has been planted in Blyth to celebrate the coronation of the new King.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 11th May 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:28 BST

The tree was sourced and planted by Blyth Parish Council and is now growing gracefully on the village green.

The new tree was a special idea to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III, and was planted on the morning of the coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Members of Blyth Parish Council planted the new lime tree on Saturday.Members of Blyth Parish Council planted the new lime tree on Saturday.
Coun Jack Bowker, district councillor for Blyth, helped by previously digging the hole for the tree before members of the council came together on the morning to plant the shrub and fill in the earth.

The tree is the first of many to be planted on the village green as part of an initiative to create a greener space for the village to enjoy.

A council spokesman said: “It is hoped more trees can be planted later in the year in the parish council’s playing field, creating an area to be named ‘Kingswood’.”

Jack Bowker, district councillor for Blyth, dug the hole for the new commemorative tree.Jack Bowker, district councillor for Blyth, dug the hole for the new commemorative tree.
The planting of the new tree on Blyth village green.The planting of the new tree on Blyth village green.
