The tree was sourced and planted by Blyth Parish Council and is now growing gracefully on the village green.

The new tree was a special idea to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III, and was planted on the morning of the coronation on Saturday, May 6.

Members of Blyth Parish Council planted the new lime tree on Saturday.

Coun Jack Bowker, district councillor for Blyth, helped by previously digging the hole for the tree before members of the council came together on the morning to plant the shrub and fill in the earth.

The tree is the first of many to be planted on the village green as part of an initiative to create a greener space for the village to enjoy.

A council spokesman said: “It is hoped more trees can be planted later in the year in the parish council’s playing field, creating an area to be named ‘Kingswood’.”

Jack Bowker, district councillor for Blyth, dug the hole for the new commemorative tree.