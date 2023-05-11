News you can trust since 1895
Worksop school receives donation of hedgehog homes from Nottinghamshire housebuilder

A primary school in Worksop has received a donation of hedgehog homes to help reverse the decline of the species.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th May 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 09:53 BST

Barratt Homes donated four homes and hedgehog food to Kingston Park Primary Academy, located near its new Knights View development in Langold, during national hedgehog awareness week.

Kerrie Longley, head of academy at the school on Long Lane, Carlton in Lindrick, said: “As a school, we like to nurture the children’s curiosity about their natural environment.

“These hedgehog homes will help us to grow the children’s understanding of how to care for animals in nature.”

Barratt Homes donated four hedgehog homes and some hedgehog food to Kingston Park Academy in Worksop for National Hedgehog Awareness WeekBarratt Homes donated four hedgehog homes and some hedgehog food to Kingston Park Academy in Worksop for National Hedgehog Awareness Week
Barratt Homes donated four hedgehog homes and some hedgehog food to Kingston Park Academy in Worksop for National Hedgehog Awareness Week
According to People’s Trust for Endangered Species, the number of rural hedgehogs has declined nationally by between 30 and 75 per cent since 2000.

Gary Chambers, Barratt Homes Sheffield managing director, said: “We hope our donation will give hedgehogs a new and safe home at Kingston Park, while also encouraging the pupils to consider the wildlife near their own homes.”

