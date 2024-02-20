Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Children’s Bereavement Centre are a local charity providing free support services to local children and young people to ensure they receive the right kind of help and guidance at one of the most devastating times in their lives.

The Children’s Bereavement Centre (CBC) provides free specialist support for children and their families affected by the death or terminal-illness of someone important to them. The charity help improve a child’s mental health through helping them to understand the feelings and anxieties created by the trauma of losing a loved one.

Kate Baxter, CEO at the CBC said: “We understand how difficult it is to support a grieving child or young person. Many parents and carers have said to us that they would like to increase their understanding so they can feel confident in knowing what to do and say, as well as learning how they can look after themselves to provide the support and guidance needed at home. As the local bereavement experts, we have therefore developed some free training, to complement the other free services with offer to local families who have been bereaved.“

Children’s Bereavement Centre Annual training conference

The sessions for parents/carers and will be free to attend on April 12th at Oak Tree Children’s centre and 13th July 2024, Christ Church, Thievesdale Close, Worksop 10am to 12.30pm.

