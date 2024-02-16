The weather will be warming up in the coming months, and many people may seek new walking spots to explore just a short drive from home – whether for a family day out, a romantic stroll in nature or an adventurous dog walk on your days off.
The list below includes nine stunning waterfalls, some of which are small, located in the heartlands of history, and even hidden gems that you may have never heard of before.
Do you have any other recommendations?
1. Weirs and waterfalls
Some of the wonderful water features across North Nottinghamshire. Photo: Canva created
2. Newstead Abbey
Newstead Abbey is a stunning location with plenty of wonderful water features. Take a virtual tour around the site at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tMFRPrXqT8 Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire/Nottingham Now and Then
3. Clumber Park
One of the most stunning walking spots in North Nottinghamshire is Clumber Park. Although its weir may be small, it is stunning and provides the perfect picture opportunity. There are other water features across the park. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Monsal Dale
Monsal Dale waterfall is a stunning spot. It is only an hour's drive from Mansfield, residing over the border in Derbyshire's peak district. Photo: Lee Gouldthorpe/National World